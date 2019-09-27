UK gilt yields hit 3-week low after BoE rate cut comments

British government bond yields fell to a three-week low on Friday after Bank of England policymaker Michael Saunders said it was "quite plausible" that the BoE could cut rates even if Britain avoids a no-deal Brexit next month.
