UK gilt yields highest since May 2019 as sell-off continues

British government bond yields hit their highest levels in more than nine months on Thursday, after solid demand at an auction of 5-year gilts proved insufficient to stem a continuation of Wednesday's sell-off which was the sharpest since 2009.

Over the past week investors have shied away from British government debt, normally viewed as a safe haven during times of financial tension, in favour of U.S. dollar assets as a shield against the economic impact of the coronavirus.

Sterling hit a 35-year low against the dollar on Wednesday.

Investors bid for almost twice the 3.25 billion pounds ($3.75 billion) on offer of the benchmark five-year gilt GB5YT=RR, GBT0F25=, a stronger result than at the last sale of the gilt two weeks ago, when the bid-to-cover ratio was 1.75.

There were some lower-than-average bids offered, which the United Kingdom Debt Management Office had to accept to sell the full volume - though not as much as at a sale of 30-year bonds on Tuesday, which had the longest yield tail since 2018.

Gilt prices did not move sharply immediately after the auction, but what had been a modest sell-off earlier in the day soon gathered pace.

Ten-year gilt yields were up 23 basis points on the day at 1.02% at 1133 GMT, their highest since late May 2019.

On Wednesday the yield jumped by almost 24 basis points, representing the biggest one-day price fall since April 2009, in the depths of the global financial crisis.

Five-year yields were 19 basis points higher at 0.79% - leaving Thursday's auction bidders out of pocket, who on average had bought the gilt at a yield of 0.640%.

