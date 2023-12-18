UK gilt yields fall further as investors bet on rate cuts

LONDON, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Yields on British government bonds extended their recent run of falls on Monday with maturities of 10 years and longer touching their lowest levels since May as investors continued to bet on cuts to interest rates by central banks in 2024.

Rate futures markets priced a first rate cut by the Bank of England in May as an 80% possibility, up from about 70% on Friday.

The BoE last week kept interest rates at a 15-year high and reiterated its view that borrowing costs would probably have to stay elevated for an extended period to ensure the risks from inflation were quashed.

