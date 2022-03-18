UK gilt yields fall again as rate hike expectations ebb

LONDON, March 18 (Reuters) - British government bonds rallied for a second day on Friday as investors pared back further their expectations for Bank of England interest rate rises this year, following Thursday's more cautious tone from the central bank.

Interest-rate sensitive two-year gilt yields GB2YT=RR dropped 8 basis points on the day to 1.214%, their lowest since March 8, after a fall of more than 10 basis points on Thursday.

Five-year yields GB5YT=RR fell to their lowest since March 9 at 1.241%, down 8 basis points, while 10-year yields GB10YT=RR were as much as 6 basis points lower at 1.505%.

Interest rate futures were pricing in a 90% chance that the BoE will raise interest rates to 1% at its next meeting in May, up from 0.75%. BOEWATCH

But the chances of rates reaching 2% by the end of this year now stand at around 50%, down from more than 70% late on Thursday having been fully priced in just before the BoE policy statement.

The central bank said further policy tightening "might" be needed - as opposed to being "likely" which it said previously - because it saw a greater hit to households' disposable income from a surge in energy and commodity prices after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

(Reporting by David Milliken Editing by William Schomberg)

((david.milliken@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7513 4034;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.