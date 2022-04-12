UK gilt yields extend rise to new multi-year highs

British government bond yields extended their climb to fresh multi-year highs on Tuesday, part of an intensifying global trend as investors added to bets on higher interest rates amid growing inflation pressures.

Interest-rate-sensitive two-year gilt yields GB2YT=RR rose as high as 1.635% at 0818 GMT, up nearly 8 basis points on the day and their highest since February 2009, breaking past a previous 2011 peak.

Benchmark 10-year gilt yields GB10YT=RR hit their highest since January 2016 at 1.901%, up more than 5 basis points and broadly in line with the equivalent U.S. and German bonds US10YT=RR, DE10YT=RR.

British 20-year gilt yields GB20YT=RR pushed past a 2018 high to rise to their highest since June 2016's Brexit referendum at 2.105%, while 30-year gilt yields GB30YT=RR touched their highest levels since December 2018.

