UK gilt yields drop to one-week low after Johnson Brexit defeat

British 10-year government bond yields sank to their lowest level in a week on Wednesday after parliament blocked Prime Minister Boris Johnson's request to rush through key Brexit legislation before Oct. 31, when he wants to leave the bloc.
