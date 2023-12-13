UK gilt yields drop as weak data increases pressure on BoE

Updates with latest moves in bond market

LONDON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - British government bond prices jumped on Wednesday after data showed an unexpectedly large contraction in economic output in October, adding to speculation that the Bank of England might have to relax its stance against talk of interest rate cuts.

The yield on two-year gilts - which moves inversely to prices of the bonds - hit its lowest since early June at 4.410%, down about eight basis points on the day.

The yields on other gilts fell by similar amounts, outpacing drops in U.S., French and German government bond yields.

The data showed Britain's economy shrank by 0.3% in October, raising the risk of a recession and testing the BoE's resolve to stick to its tough line against cutting to rates from their 15-year high.

The BoE's latest monetary policy decision and statement on the outlook are due at 1200 GMT on Thursday.

Rates futures markets are currently pricing a first rate cut in May or June next year, despite attempts by BoE officials to quash speculation about when they might shift position as they seek to bear down on Britain's still-high inflation rate.

"We doubt the BoE will change its guidance this week, but there is a case for that happening early next year," Allan Monks, an economist at JP Morgan, said.

