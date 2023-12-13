News & Insights

UK gilt yields drop as weak data increases pressure on BoE

Credit: REUTERS/Phil Noble

December 13, 2023 — 05:59 am EST

Written by Andy Bruce and William Schomberg for Reuters ->

Updates with latest moves in bond market

LONDON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - British government bond prices jumped on Wednesday after data showed an unexpectedly large contraction in economic output in October, adding to speculation that the Bank of England might have to relax its stance against talk of interest rate cuts.

The yield on two-year gilts - which moves inversely to prices of the bonds - hit its lowest since early June at 4.410%, down about eight basis points on the day.

The yields on other gilts fell by similar amounts, outpacing drops in U.S., French and German government bond yields.

The data showed Britain's economy shrank by 0.3% in October, raising the risk of a recession and testing the BoE's resolve to stick to its tough line against cutting to rates from their 15-year high.

The BoE's latest monetary policy decision and statement on the outlook are due at 1200 GMT on Thursday.

Rates futures markets are currently pricing a first rate cut in May or June next year, despite attempts by BoE officials to quash speculation about when they might shift position as they seek to bear down on Britain's still-high inflation rate.

"We doubt the BoE will change its guidance this week, but there is a case for that happening early next year," Allan Monks, an economist at JP Morgan, said.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce and William Schomberg; editing by David Milliken)

((andy.bruce@thomsonreuters.com; +442075134461; Reuters Messaging: @brucereuters))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.