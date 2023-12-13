News & Insights

UK gilt yields drop after weak GDP data

December 13, 2023 — 03:02 am EST

Written by Andy Bruce for Reuters ->

LONDON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - British government bond prices jumped in early trade on Wednesday after official data showed an unexpectedly large contraction in economic output in October.

The 10-year gilt yield fell 6 basis points as the market opened, hitting the lowest level since May 18 at 3.904% - a bigger fall than for U.S., French and German government bond yields.

Britain's economy shrank by 0.3% in October, raising the risk of a recession and testing the Bank of England's resolve to stick to its tough line against cutting to interest rates from their 15-year high.

