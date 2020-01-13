UK gilt yield hits five-week low on latest BoE rate cut talk

LONDON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - The yield on two-year British government bonds fell to their lowest level since Dec. 4 on Monday after a Bank of England policymaker said he was getting close to voting for an interest rate cut, echoing comments from other BoE officials.

The two-year gilt yield fell by around five basis points in early trade and touched a low of 0.488% after Gertjan Vlieghe was quoted by the Financial Times as saying he would vote for a cut in interest rates, barring an "imminent and significant" improvement in the country's growth data.

Last week BoE Governor Mark Carney - who steps down in March - and another rate-setter, Silvana Tenreyro, said a cut could be needed if the BoE's growth assumptions prove over-optimistic.

(Writing by William Schomberg, Editing by Paul Sandle)

