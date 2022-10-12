UK gilt trading volumes still double pre-budget levels - MarketAxess

Repeats to additional subscribers

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Trading volumes on British government bonds remained elevated this week, data from MarketAxess showed on Wednesday, in another sign investors remain nervous ahead of the Bank of England's emergency bond-buying programme coming to an end on Friday.

Average daily volumes on gilts so far in the week through Monday and Tuesday were 43.2 billion pounds, the data showed. While that is down from a peak 53.8 billion pounds the week following Britain's mini budget announcement, it is still nearly double the trading volumes seen in the week starting September 19, when the budget was announced, according to the data.

