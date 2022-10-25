UK gilt trading volumes fall to lowest since Sept 23 budget - MarketAxess

Trading volumes for UK government bonds fell to the lowest on Monday since a budget announced by former Prime Minister Liz Truss's government that wreaked havoc in financial markets, MarketAxess data showed on Tuesday.

By Sept. 28, volumes had more than trebled to above 68 billion pounds, according to the data.

Average bid-ask spreads, a key gague of market liquidity measuring the difference between buyer and seller prices, remained elevated at 22 pence on Monday, the data showed, well above pre-budget levels.

