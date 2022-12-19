UK gilt prices slide as investors eye higher rates and issuance

LONDON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - British government bond prices fell sharply on Monday, pushing two-year yields to a two-month high, as investors reassessed how close the Bank of England is to finishing its tightening cycle, and weaker U.S. bond prices added to the negative tone.

Two-year gilt yields GB2YT=RR were at 3.664% at 1644 GMT, their highest since Oct. 21 and up almost 20 basis points on the day, while 10-year yields GB10YT=RR rose almost as much to 3.505%, their highest since Nov. 9.

Ten-year U.S. Treasuries US10YT=RR had risen by 11 basis points on the day at the same point.

Gilt yields are well below the peaks near 5% struck in late September and early October, when prices slumped in response to plans for tax cuts and extra spending from former British Prime Minister Liz Truss's short-lived government.

But yields have crept up in recent weeks, reflecting a mix of factors including the prospect of higher U.S. interest rates and heavy sales of long-dated gilts by the BoE as it unloaded 17 billion pounds of bonds bought during October's turmoil.

On Monday, investors increased bets that the BoE would raise rates by another half percentage point at its Feb. 3 meeting, having earlier favoured a quarter-percentage-point move after two Monetary Policy Committee members voted against any increase last week.

The BoE raised its key interest rate to 3.5% from 3% on Thursday and said more rises might be needed.

Late on Friday, the BoE announced it would sell 9.75 billion pounds ($11.88 billion) of quantitative easing gilts in the first quarter of next year, stepping up the pace from 6 billion pounds in November and December.

The BoE currently aims to reduce its total QE gilt holdings by 80 billion pounds in the space of a year, including outright sales and not reinvesting maturing gilts, while the government is on course for gross gilt issuance of close to 300 billion pounds in 2023/24.

NatWest Markets said on Monday that Friday's BoE announcement reinforced its concern that gilt prices would be under pressure from "a huge amount of needed supply absorption next year". It forecasts 10-year gilt yields will reach 4.3%, even if the BoE does not raise its key rate above 4.25%.

Allianz forecast on Monday that 10-year gilt yields would rise to 3.75% by the end of next year, based on a BoE rate at 4%.

($1 = 0.8207 pounds)

(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Paul Simao)

