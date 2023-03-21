UK gilt futures pare losses after strong demand at 30-year bond auction

LONDON, March 21 (Reuters) - British government bond futures pared losses slightly after strong demand from investors at an auction of 2 billion pounds ($2.45 billion) of the 3.75% 2053 gilt GB30YT=RR, GBT3T53= on Tuesday.

Investors bid for 2.71 times the volume of October 2053 gilts available, and the yield tail - a measure of the quality of bidding - was short at just 0.1 basis points, indicating that low bids were unsuccessful.

June gilt futures FLGcv1 pared losses by around 10 ticks after the result to stand at 104.75 at 1007 GMT, down 68 ticks on the day against a broadly weaker picture for U.S. Treasuries and German Bunds.

($1 = 0.8163 pounds)

(Reporting by David Milliken, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)

