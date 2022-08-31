UK gilt fire sale persists, 5-year yield highest since 2010

LONDON, Aug 31 (Reuters) - British government bonds sold off rapidly once again on Wednesday, with the 5-year gilt yield rising to its highest since 2010.

The 5-year yield GB5YT=RR struck a high of 2.785%, its highest since April 2010 and up 11 basis points on the day - far outstripping rises seen among U.S. and German bond yields.

The 20-year gilt yield GB20YT=RR rose above 3.2% on Wednesday for the first time since 2014.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by David Milliken)

