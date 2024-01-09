UK gilt auction has strongest investor demand since 2020

LONDON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - A British government bond auction on Tuesday attracted the strongest demand since April 2020 as investors bid for 2.25 billion pounds ($2.86 billion) of the 4.75% 2043 gilt GBT4T43=.

Bids totalled 3.62 times the volume of gilts on offer, the highest since the auction of 2 billion pounds of the 4.75% 2030 gilt GBT4T30= in April 2020, when the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic boosted demand for safe assets.

The 2043 gilt sold at an average yield of 4.391%

($1 = 0.7858 pounds)

(Reporting by David Milliken Editing by William Schomberg)

((david.milliken@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7513 4034;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.