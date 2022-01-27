UK gets tough with Guy Hands, 25 years late

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - The UK’s Ministry of Defence may be going to war with Guy Hands. The government wants to unpick a high-profile sale and leaseback of military housing. Hands, while at Nomura, bought the properties through Annington for 1.7 billion pounds in 1996, and his private equity firm Terra Firma now owns them. It was one of the financier’s most famous deals, but with hindsight may have been a bad one for taxpayers, given the astronomical rise in UK house prices since. Moody’s now reckons the properties are worth as much as 9 billion pounds.

The government is trying to buy the houses back through an independent tribunal for leaseholders. The risk for Hands is that prices are lower than he would get through a competitive auction, and the process takes years. Terra Firma is considering legal action. The move highlights the government’s increasingly unpredictable approach to big business. Still, Hands can’t be too angry: a report in 2018 estimated that Annington had made a 13.4% annual return from the deal, nearly double what was expected when the properties were sold. (By Aimee Donnellan)

