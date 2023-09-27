News & Insights

UK gets strong demand at 750-million-pound sale of 50-year gilt

September 27, 2023 — 05:06 am EDT

LONDON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Britain received strong demand from investors on Wednesday when it sold 750 million pounds ($911 million) of a 50-year benchmark gilt GB50YT=RR, GBT1E73= at an average yield of 4.289%.

The gilt was sold via tender - an auction process for smaller volumes of gilts designed to fill gaps created by market demand - and saw bids totalling 2.88 times the volume on offer of the 1.125% 2073 gilt.

The yield tail at the tender was 0.1 basis points, a short tail which shows that low-ball bids were unsuccessful.

($1 = 0.8232 pounds)

