UK gets soft demand at sale of 2039 index-linked bond

LONDON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Britain sold 750 million pounds ($882 million) of an index-linked gilt that will mature in 2039 GBIL0E39= at a real, inflation-adjusted yield of -1.049%, the United Kingdom Debt Management Office said on Tuesday.

The auction for the 0.125% 2039 gilt attracted 1.525 billion pounds of bids, giving a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.03, the lowest demand for any gilt auction since March and the weakest index-linked gilt sale since November 2020.

