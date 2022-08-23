UK gets soft demand at sale of 2039 index-linked bond

LONDON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Britain sold 750 million pounds ($882 million) of an index-linked gilt that will mature in 2039 GBIL0E39= at a real, inflation-adjusted yield of -1.049%, the United Kingdom Debt Management Office said on Tuesday.

The auction for the 0.125% 2039 gilt attracted 1.525 billion pounds of bids, giving a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.03, the lowest demand for any gilt auction since March and the weakest index-linked gilt sale since November 2020.

($1 = 0.8502 pounds)

(Reporting by David Milliken, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)

((david.milliken@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7513 4034;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.