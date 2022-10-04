UK gets soft demand at sale of 2.5 billion pounds of 40-year debt

By David Milliken

LONDON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Britain received soft demand from investors at a sale of 2.5 billion pounds ($2.84 billion) of a 40-year benchmark government bond, despite offering the highest yield since 2014 for the debt.

British government bonds saw their heaviest sell-off in decades in September, as the impact of a global surge in yields - prompted by higher inflation and expectations of tighter central bank policy - was amplified by unfunded tax cuts in finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng's first budget.

Kwarteng made a U-turn on one tax cut on Monday, and the Bank of England is temporarily buying long-dated bonds, but investors remain cautious due to the continued risk of big daily price swings.

Tuesday's auction for the 0.5% 2061 gilt GB40YT=RR, GBT0H61= drew bids worth 1.97 times the volume on offer - the lowest bid-to-cover ratio since March - and had a 4 basis point yield tail, the longest since November 2018.

A 4 basis point yield tail means the United Kingdom Debt Management Office (DMO) had to accept bids up to 4 basis points (bps) higher than average to sell the full volume of gilts on offer.

The gilt sold at an average yield of 3.371% on Tuesday, the highest for any gilt sold at auction since 2014, though well below the 4.2947% yield for a 30-year green bondGBT1H53= sold in a syndication last week when market tensions were greatest.

The 40-year gilt initially fell in price after the auction result was published, with its yield rising by as much as 7 bps, but it later recovered these losses and was flat on the day at 3.37%.

Benchmark 30-year gilts were slightly firmer, with the yield down 3 bps on the day at 3.85%, while 10-year and two-year yields fell 18 and 19 bps respectively, to 3.77% and 3.80%, their lowest since Kwarteng announced his fiscal plans.

DMO chief executive Robert Stheeman told Reuters that gilts, like other bonds, were seeing a "major repricing" but that he was confident the market could absorb the extra 62 billion pounds of gilt issuance announced on Sept. 23.

($1 = 0.8818 pounds)

