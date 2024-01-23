UK gets over 77 billion pounds in orders for new 30-year bond: bookrunner

Updates order total, size of deal

LONDON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Britain sold 6.0 billion pounds ($7.6 billion) of a new government bond maturing in July 2054, after receiving more than 77 billion pounds in orders at the syndication on Tuesday, one of the bookrunners on the transaction said.

The new 4.375% 2054 gilt will be priced to have a yield 1.75 basis points above that of the 3.75% October 2053 gilt GB30YT=RR, representing a price at the top end of initial guidance, as usual at British gilt syndications.

Citi, Deutsche Bank, J.P. Morgan, NatWest and Santander acted as joint leads on the transaction.

($1 = 0.7868 pounds)

(Reporting by David Milliken, Editing by Kylie MacLellan and Sachin Ravikumar)

((david.milliken@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7513 4034;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.