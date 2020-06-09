UK gets near-record 70 bln pound demand for new 30-year bond

LONDON, June 9 (Reuters) - Britain received more than 70 billion pounds ($88 billion) in demand when it sold 9 billion pounds of a new 30-year government bond on Tuesday, not far off the record 84 billion pounds in orders last month for a 10-year gilt.

The October 2050 gilt GBT0F50=, which pays a coupon of 0.625%, was priced to yield 0.5 basis points more than the current 30-year benchmark gilt GB30YT=RR, GBT1T49=, bookrunners said.

Barclays, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Nomura and Santander acted as joint leads on the transaction.

($1 = 0.7914 pounds)

(Reporting by David Milliken Editing by William Schomberg)

((david.milliken@reuters.com; +44 20 7542 5109; Reuters Messaging: david.milliken.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.