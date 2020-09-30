UK GDP collapsed slightly less than first thought in Q2

LONDON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Britain's economy shrank by a record 19.8% in the second quarter of 2020 when COVID-19 lockdown measures were in force, a slightly smaller decline than an initial estimate of a 20.4% fall in output, official figures showed on Wednesday.

Output during the three months to the end of June was 21.5% lower than a year earlier, the Office for National Statistics said.

(Reporting by David Milliken; editing by Michael Holden)

((david.milliken@reuters.com; +44 20 7542 5109; Reuters Messaging: david.milliken.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.