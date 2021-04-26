UK GAS-Prompt up on price correction after sharp fall

LONDON, April 26 (Reuters) - British wholesale prompt gas prices rose on Monday morning, correcting losses on Friday due to expectations of higher Russian flows next month.

The within-day contract TRGBNBPWKD was up 2.50 pence at 54.00 pence per therm by 0826 GMT.

The day-ahead contract TRGBNBPD1 was 0.25 pence higher at 54.00 p/therm.

"There is some correction after Friday's fall (in prices)," a gas trader said.

Prices fell sharply on Friday due to expectations of higher Russian deliveries in May.

"Tomorrow, the market will be closely watching an auction where the Ukrainian transmission system operator will offer quite a lot of interruptible capacity (63.7 mcm/d) for May at Sudzha border point with Russia as if booked this may increase Russian deliveries next month," said Refinitiv gas analysts.

Wind power generation is expected to remain below normal levels tomorrow. Peak wind generation is forecast at 3.6 gigawatts (GW) on Monday and 6.6 GW on Tuesday out of a total metered capacity of around 18 GW, National Grid data showed.

The latest forecasts shows slightly warmer weather, but still below seasonal normal temperatures, in Britain for the first half of the week compared to Friday’s forecast, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

UK Continental Shelf receipts are expected at 74 million cubic metres, 15 mcm down from Friday due to maintenance at Teesside CATS which will continue until May 5.

The system was over-supplied by around 22 mcm, with supply forecast at 238 mcm and flows at 216 mcm/day, National Grid data showed. This is due to strong withdrawals from storage and liquefied natural gas send-out.

The May gas price at the Dutch TTF hub TRNLTTFMc1 was 0.62 euro higher at 20.27 euros per megawatt hour.

The benchmark Dec-21 EU carbon contract CFI2Zc1 was 0.48 euro higher at 47.43 euros a tonne.

(Reporting by Nina Chestney)

((nina.chestney@thomsonreuters.com; nina.chestney.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

