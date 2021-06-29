UK GAS-Prices up on weak wind, low stocks and expected Norwegian flow drop

LONDON, June 29 (Reuters) - British prompt wholesale gas prices edged up on Tuesday morning, amid an expected drop in Norwegian flows from tomorrow, weak wind output and low stocks in storage.

The within-day contract TRGBNBPWKD edged up by 0.30 pence to 80.00 pence per therm by 0800 GMT.

The day-ahead contract TRGBNBPD1 was up 1.10 pence at 81.00 p/therm.

Norwegian flows are firmer than the previous day but a production cut is expected from tomorrow at the Aasta Hansteen field due to maintenance. NSEA/AM

Wind power continues to be weak, which typically raises demand for gas from power plants.

Peak wind generation is forecast at 3.5 gigawatts (GW) today and 3.3 GW tomorrow, out of total metered capacity of nearly 20 GW, Elexon data showed.

Liquefied natural gas send-out is flat, while storage inventories are low, which are also bullish factors, a gas trader said.

However, the gas system was around 13 million cubic metres (mcm) over-supplied, with demand forecast at 151 mcm and supply at 164 mcm/day, National Grid data showed.

The July gas price at the Dutch TTF hub TRNLTTFMc1 was 0.50 euro higher at 33.00 euros per megawatt hour.

The benchmark Dec-21 EU carbon contract CFI2Zc1 inched up by 0.10 euro to 55.60 euros a tonne.

The benchmark Dec-21 British carbon contract UKAFMc1 was down by 0.15 pounds to 47.00 pounds a tonne.

(Reporting by Nina Chestney)

