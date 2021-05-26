UK GAS-Prices rise on weaker supply, strong power plant demand

LONDON May 26 (Reuters) - British wholesale gas prices rose on Wednesday morning as Norwegian imports and domestic production declined and demand from power plants rose, leaving the system undersupplied.

The within-day contract TRGBNBPWKD was up 1.00 pence at 71.00 p/therm by 0900 GMT.

The day-ahead contract TRGBNBPD1 was up 0.25 p at 70.00 p/therm.

Flows from Norway through the Langeled pipeline were at 52 million cubic metres (mcm) on Wednesday morning, down 14 mcm from the previous day.

In Britain, domestic supply was curbed ahead of expected maintenance at the Forties pipeline system.

“FTP maintenance will start tomorrow, but most of the production has already adjusted down ahead of the maintenance,” analysts at Refinitiv said in a daily research note.

Demand for gas from Britain’s power plants rose as forecasts for output from the country’s wind farms fell.

Peak wind power generation is forecast at 3.3 gigawatts (GW) on Wednesday, falling to 2.1 GW on Thursday, Elexon data showed.

Britain’s gas system was undersupplied with demand forecast at 192.0 mcm and flows at 179.4 mcm/day, National Grid data showed.

The June TRGBNBPMM1 contract was up 0.60 p at 67.00 p/therm.

The day-ahead gas price at the Dutch TTF hub TRNLTTFD1 was up 0.35 euro at 26.70 per megawatt hour.

The benchmark Dec-21 EU carbon contract CFI2Zc1 was up 0.90 euro at 54.22 euros per tonne.

The equivalent Dec-21 British carbon contract UKAFMc1

was up 0.85 p at 51.75 pounds per tonne.

(Reporting By Susanna Twidale; editing by Barbara Lewis)

((susanna.twidale@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 5424753;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.