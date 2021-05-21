UK GAS-Prices rise on supply drop and power sector demand

OSLO, May 21 (Reuters) - British wholesale gas prices rose on Friday morning on gas field maintenance in Norway and Britain, stronger demand from the power sector and a rebound in carbon prices.

The within-day contract TRGBNBPWKD was 5 pence higher at 68 pence per therm by 0846 GMT.

The day-ahead contract TRGBNBPD1 was up by 2.5 pence at 65.50 p/therm.

The system was undersupplied by about 28 million cubic metres (mcm), with demand forecast at 194 mcm and supply at 166 mcm/day, National Grid data showed.

The gas-for-power demand forecast for the day ahead had adjusted higher by 12 mcm/day to 42 mcm/day because of lower wind power generation next week, Refinitiv data showed.

Peak wind generation is forecast at 13.9 gigawatts (GW) on Friday and 11.5 GW on Saturday, out of total metered capacity of around 20 GW, Elexon data showed.

The UK gas system would be notably tighter next week because of maintenance, including a shutdown of the Forties pipeline, Refinitiv analysts said.

An ongoing issue at the Oseberg field also curbed flows of Norwegian gas, they added.

This should result in strong withdrawals from mid-range storage (MRS) of 17 mcm/day next week, compared with injections of 9 mcmc/day this week, the analysts said.

The June gas price at the Dutch TTF hub TRNLTTFMc1 was up 0.92 euros at 25.40 euros per megawatt hour.

Current short-term gas supply was down 5% compared with 2018, a year that had similar gas storage levels, analyst Giacomo Masato said.

European gas storage was at about 33% capacity, down from 68% a year ago, he added.

A rebound in carbon prices since Thursday also provided support.

The benchmark Dec-21 EU carbon contract CFI2Zc1 was 0.57 euros higher at 53.29 euros a tonne and its newly launched UK market equivalent UKAFMc1 was up 2.60 pounds at 50 pounds a tonne.

(Reporting by Nora Buli Editing by David Goodman )

((Nora.Buli@thomsonreuters.com; (+47) 21 04 05 56; Reuters Messaging: nora.buli.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.