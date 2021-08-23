UK GAS-Prices rise on Russian supply uncertainty

Aug 23 (Reuters) - British and European gas prices rebounded on Monday morning from losses in the previous week, with market observers highlighting higher carbon, oil and equity prices and ongoing uncertainty about Russian gas supplies to Europe.

UK gas for immediate delivery TRGBNBPWKD rose by 1.00 pence to 106.00 pence per therm by 0920 GMT.

The September contract TRGBNBPD1 was up 4.45 pence at 108.30 p/therm.

At the Dutch TTF hub, the day-ahead contract TRNLTTFD1 gained 1.65 euros to 43.20 euros per megawatt hour (MWh), and the September price TRNLTTFMc1 was 1.52 euros higher at 43.10 euros/MWh.

Traders said not a lot of fundamental factors had changed, but that carbon, oil and stock markets were all firmer on Monday morning.

The benchmark Dec-21 EU carbon contract CFI2Zc1 was up by 1.67 euros at 56.05 euros a tonne.

The benchmark Dec-21 British carbon contract UKAFMc1 rose by 1.60 pounds to 49.25 pounds per tonne.

Meanwhile, European stocks opened higher and Brent crude oil LCOc1 was up 3.2%.

Gas prices were correcting from a drop last week as it seemed unlikely Gazprom would be able to send 5.6 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas through the Nord Stream 2 pipeline this year, Refinitiv analyst Xun Peng said.

The pipeline is close to completion, but was unlikely to get a German operator licence before the end of the year.

A return to prices of 58 euros per tonne for carbon and 46 euros per megawatt hour for TTF front-month gas would merely put the market back on trend after a sell-off, a trader said.

Weak liquefied natural gas sendout might also continue to support prices, Refinitiv's Peng said.

The UK gas system was slightly undersupplied with supply forecast at 151 million cubic metres (mcm) and demand at 152 mcm/day on Friday morning, National Grid data showed.

(Reporting by Nora Buli in Oslo)

