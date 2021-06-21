UK GAS-Prices rise on lower temperatures, outages, LNG send-out

LONDON, June 21 (Reuters) - British wholesale gas prices rose on Monday morning amid temperatures forecast below the seasonal norm, outages in Norway and low liquefied natual gas send-out.

Gas for immediate delivery TRGBNBPWKD rose by 2.60 pence to 76.00 pence per therm by 0806 GMT.

The day-ahead contract TRGBNBPD1 was 1.35 pence higher at 76.00 p/therm.

Weather forecasts have turned colder than previously, liquefied natural gas (LNG) send-out has fallen and there are unplanned outages in Norway, traders said.

The system is slightly under-supplied by 5 million cubic metres (mcm), with demand forecast at 134 mcm and supply at 129 mcm/day, National Grid data showed.

Norwegian production was at 247 millon cubic metres (mcm), compared to 260 mcm on Friday, due to unplanned outages at Kårsto gas processing plant and Skarv gas field, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Average temperatures in Britain are below the seasonal norm until the middle of this week but should then start to rise again.

LNG sendout is nominated at 30 mcm, down from 45 mcm on Friday. Few tankers are scheduled to arrive in Britain due to competition from Asia. LNG/TKUK

"Summer LNG demand remains strong in Asia (led by China and South Korea) and Latin America," said analysts at consultancy Energy Aspects.

"Our balances continue to suggest that the need for spot U.S. cargoes heading to Asia will be between 25–30 cargoes during the peak Northeast Asian cooling season in August," they said, adding that Panama Canal congestion is unlikely.

The Q3 UK gas price TRGBNBPQU1 was 2.71 pence higher at 73.50 p/therm.

The Dutch July contract at the TTF hub TRNLTTFMc1 was 0.35 euro higher at 29.95 euros per megawatt hour.

The benchmark Dec-21 EU carbon contract CFI2Zc1 was flat at 51.90 euros a tonne.

The UK Dec-21 carbon contract UKAFMc1 inched up by 0.05 pound to 44.45 pounds a tonne.

(Reporting by Nina Chestney)

