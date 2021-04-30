UK GAS-Prices rise on lower temperatures and low wind

LONDON, April 30 (Reuters) - British wholesale gas prices rose on Friday morning on colder-than-normal temperatures and low wind output.

The within-day contract TRGBNBPWKD was up 2.25 pence at 63.50 p/therm by 0952 GMT.

The weekend contract TRGBNBPWE was up by 1.50 pence to 62.25 p/therm.

Average temperatures are slightly colder than previous forecasts and cooler-than-normal weather is forecast for May in Britain and north-west Europe, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Wind power output is low, which typically increases gas demand from power plants.

Peak wind generation is forecast at 1.6 gigawatts (GW) on Friday and 1.2 GW the next day, out of total metered capacity of around 18 GW, Elexon data showed.

"After a period with low winds, windier weather is expected next week. This should curb gas-for-power demand significantly," said Refinitiv gas analysts.

"UK gas-for-power on the day-ahead is forecast at 42 million cubic metres (mcm). This compares to the strong 67 mcm/d forecast for today," they added.

On the supply side, Norwegian flows to Britain through the Langeled pipeline were stable at 75 mcm/d and through Vesterled at 16 mcm/d, after the end of maintenance at the Kollsnes gas processing plant.

Total liquefied natural gas send-out to the UK is nominated at 75 mcm/d, in line with yesterday.

The system was balanced with both supply and demand forecast at around 250 mcm, National Grid data showed.

The May contract TRGBNBPMK1 was 1.15 pence higher at 58.75 p/therm.

The Dutch TTF gas price for May TRNLTTFMc1 was 0.72 euro higher at 23.05 euros per megawatt hour.

The benchmark Dec-21 EU carbon contract CFI2Zc1 was up 0.20 euro at 48.22 euros a tonne.

(Reporting by Nina Chestney)

