UK GAS-Prices rise on lower supplies, less wind

June 22 (Reuters) - British wholesale gas prices rose on Tuesday morning as a drop in wind power raised demand for gas and supplies from pipelines and liquefied natural gas remained low.

The day-ahead contract TRGBNBPD1 was 1.05 pence higher at 76 p/therm by 0841 GMT.

The July contract TRGBNBPMN1 traded 0.30 pence higher at 73.30 p/therm.

The latest weather forecast was warmer and less windy, indicating a bigger call on gas power, while Asian gas prices continued to rise, tightening the market for liquefied natural gas (LNG), said a trader.

Only one LNG tanker is currently headed to the UK. LNG/TKUK

The system was slightly under-supplied by 5 million cubic metres (mcm), with demand forecast at 136 mcm and supply at 131 mcm/day, National Grid data showed.

Peak wind generation is forecast at 5 gigawatts (GW) on Tuesday and 2.3 GW on Wednesday, out of total metered capacity of nearly 20 GW, Elexon data showed.

Low wind output typically raises demand for gas from power plants.

Local distribution zone (LDZ) consumption will drop by 10 mcm/day on Wednesday, but gas-for-power demand should rise by 6 mcm/day, analysts at Refinitiv said.

Pipeline flows from Britain and Norway were stable but at low volumes amid some maintenance extensions. NSEA/MAINTENANCE

The Dutch July contract at the TTF hub TRNLTTFMc1 was 0.75 euro higher at 30.25 euros per megawatt hour - a level not seen for a front-month contract since November 2008.

Upcoming maintenance of the Yamal and Nord Stream pipelines from Russia, and limited transit bookings via Ukraine, added to the bullish picture, analysts at Engie said in a report.

The benchmark Dec-21 EU carbon contract CFI2Zc1 was up by 0.88 euros at 53.30 euros a tonne.

The UK Dec-21 carbon contract UKAFMc1 rose by 0.35 pound to 45.05 pounds a tonne.

(Reporting by Nora Buli in Oslo; editing by Nina Chestney)

