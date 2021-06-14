UK GAS-Prices rise on lower Norwegian supply

LONDON, June 14 (Reuters) - British wholesale gas prices rose on Monday morning, supported by lower flows from Norway and bullish carbon prices.

The day-ahead contract TRGBNBPD1 was 3.50 pence higher at 71.25 pence per therm by 0849 GMT.

The July contract TRGBNBPMN1 was up 3.45 pence at 70.90 p/therm.

Traders said lower supply and bullish carbon prices were supporting prompt prices.

Flows from Norway through the Langeled pipeline were down by 32 million cubic metres (mcm), as gas was re-routed from Britain to continental Europe.

Liquefied natural gas send-out is nominated at 24 mcm/day, 4 mcm lower compared to the previous day.

The system was under-supplied by 4 mcm, with demand forecast at 109 mcm and supply at 105 mcm/day, National Grid data showed.

Peak wind generation is forecast at 8.3 gigawatts (GW) on Monday and around 8.9 GW on Tuesday out of total metered capacity of around 18 GW, Elexon data showed.

The Dutch July contract at the TTF hub TRNLTTFMc1 was 0.90 euro higher at 29.05 euros per megawatt hour.

The benchmark Dec-21 EU carbon contract CFI2Zc1 was up by 1.12 euros at 53.79 euros a tonne.

The UK Dec-21 carbon contract UKAFMc1 was 0.80 pounds higher at 46.90 pounds per tonne.

(Reporting by Nina Chestney)

((nina.chestney@thomsonreuters.com; nina.chestney.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.