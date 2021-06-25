UK GAS-Prices rise on low LNG supply, strong power demand

LONDON, June 25 (Reuters) - British wholesale gas prices rose on Friday morning as weak supply from the country’s liquefied natural gas terminals (LNG) and strong demand from the power sector led to an undersupplied market.

The day-ahead contract TRGBNBPD1 was up 0.40 pence at 81.00 p/therm by 0901 GMT.

The weekend contract TRGBNBPWE was up 1.00 p at 80.75 p/therm.

Britain’s gas system was undersupplied, with demand forecast at 121.6 million cubic metres (mcm) and flows at 116.5 mcm/day, National Grid data showed.

“Further potential delay on FTP (Forties pipeline) and an external fuel complex rally could bring bullish risk to the prompt contracts,” Refinitiv analysts said in a daily research note.

Strong prices in Asia have led to a lack of LNG tankers to Europe in recent weeks.

Analysts at Refinitiv forecast flows from Britain’s LNG terminals at 27 mcm, down 4 mcm on the previous day.

A drop in forecasts for wind power output also led to an increase in demand for gas from power stations.

Peak wind power generation is forecast at 6.4 gigawatts (GW) on Friday, falling to 3.5 GW on Tuesday, Elexon data showed.

The day-ahead gas price at the Dutch TTF hub TRNLTTFD1 was up 0.63 euro at 32.15 euros per megawatt hour.

The benchmark Dec-21 EU carbon contract CFI2Zc1 was up 0.51 euro at 55.59 euros per tonne.

The benchmark Dec-21 British carbon contract was up 0.20 p at 47.00 pounds per tonne. UKAFMc1.

(Reporting By Susanna Twidale; editing by Nina Chestney)

((susanna.twidale@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 5424753;))

