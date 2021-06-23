UK GAS-Prices rise on low LNG supply, maintenance

Susanna Twidale Reuters
Published

British wholesale gas prices rose on Wednesday morning as a drop in supply from the country’s liquefied natural gas terminals and ongoing maintenance led to an undersupplied system.

The within-day contract TRGBNBPWKD was up 0.75 pence at 78.50 p/therm by 0931 GMT.

The day-ahead contract TRGBNBPD1 was up 0.30 p at 78.50 p/therm.

“The extensions of FPS (Forties pipeline system) maintenance in the UK and several Norwegian maintenance added to the bullish concerns," analysts at Refinitiv said in a daily research note.

Flows from Norway through the Langeled pipeline were at 21 million cubic metres (mcm) on Wednesday morning, down 2 mcm from the previous day and compared with full capacity over 70 mcm.

Strong gas prices in Asia have led to a slow down of LNG tankers to Europe in recent weeks.

Analysts at Refinitiv forecast flows from Britain’s LNG terminals at 28 mcm, down 6 mcm on the previous day.

Britain’s gas system was under-supplied, with demand forecast at 139.1 mcm and flows at 130.3 mcm/day, National Grid data showed.

The July TRGBNBPMN1 contract was up 0.30 p at 75.30 p/therm.

The day-ahead gas price at the Dutch TTF hub TRNLTTFD1 was up 0.35 euro at 31.05 per megawatt hour.

The benchmark Dec-21 EU carbon contract CFI2Zc1 was up 0.25 euro at 53.66 euros per tonne.

The benchmark Dec-21 British carbon contract was up 0.45 p at 45.75 pounds per tonne. UKAFMc1

(Reporting By Susanna Twidale; editing by Nina Chestney)

((susanna.twidale@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 5424753;))

