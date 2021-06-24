UK GAS-Prices rise on low LNG, storage levels

June 24 (Reuters) - British wholesale gas prices rose on Thursday morning, amid continued low supply from the country’s liquefied natural gas terminals and low storage levels.

The day-ahead contract TRGBNBPD1 was up 0.25 p at 80.25 p/therm by 0910 GMT, a fresh three-year high.

The July TRGBNBPMN1 contract was up 0.40 p at 77.40 p/therm.

Low deliveries of liquefied natural gas (LNG), low storage levels in Europe, strong gas-to-power demand and strong oil prices all combined to form a bullish picture, a trader said.

LNG sendout was flat at 27 million cubic metres (mcm) per day, with only one new cargo currently expected, Refinitiv data showed. LNG/TKUK

Britain’s gas system was under-supplied, with demand forecast at 129.4 mcm and supply at 123.4 mcm/day, National Grid data showed.

Medium-range storage withdrawals were nominated at 9 mcm/day, amid a low inventory level of 280 mcm, Refinitiv's analysts said.

Norwegian flows and UK production should adjust higher on Friday, while gas-for-demand is forecast lower by 11 mcm/day or more, but wind output was still below normal levels, they added.

Peak wind power generation is forecast at 5.3 gigawatt (GW) on Thursday, and 5.7 GW on Friday, out of total metered capacity of nearly 20 GW, Elexon data showed.

The benchmark Dutch TTF front-month contract for July TRNLTTFMc1 was up 0.15 euro at 31.70 per megawatt hour.

European gas storage levels are well below average at 45%, compared to 78% this time last year, which was a bullish factor, analysts at Energi Danmark said in a note.

Re-stocking would support prices until winter, they added.

The UK Q3 contract TRGBNBPQU1 was up 1.75 pence at 77.50 p/therm.

The benchmark Dec-21 EU carbon contract CFI2Zc1 was down 0.37 euro at 55.04 euros per tonne.

The benchmark Dec-21 British carbon contract was up 0.20 p at 46.50 pounds per tonne. UKAFMc1

(Reporting by Nora Buli in Oslo, editing by Nina Chestney)

