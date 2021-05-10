UK GAS-Prices rise on gas-for-power demand, weaker imports

LONDON, May 10 (Reuters) - British wholesale gas prices rose on Monday morning due to increased demand from power plants and lower imports.

The day-ahead contract TRGBNBPD1 was 2.00 pence higher at 64.00 pence per therm by 0907 GMT.

The July contract TRGBNBPMN1 was 2.05 pence higher at 61.75 p/therm.

UK day-ahead prices fell by nearly 10% on Friday after being over-bought.

"After such a bearish day last Friday, we may see a slight retrace today, with local distribution zone and gas-for-power consumption increases on the day-ahead," said Refinitiv gas analyst Wayne Bryan.

Weaker imports from Norway, the IUK and BBL pipelines and less liquefied natural gas tankers due to arrive might also offer support, he added.

Temperatures are expected to fall after today to below the seasonal norm.

Gas-for-power demand is forecast to rise as wind output decreases after Monday. Peak wind generation is forecast at 10.8 gigawatts (GW) on Monday and 9.1 GW on Tuesday, Elexon data showed.

The UK system was over-supplied by around 7 million cubic metres (mcm), with demand forecast at 170 mcm and supply at 177 mcm/day, National Grid data showed.

The June gas price at the Dutch TTF hub TRNLTTFMc1 was up by 0.77 euro at 25.02 euros per megawatt hour.

"The market has been on a bullish trend recently...based on the low levels of gas in storage and below-average Russian supply," said consultancy Energy Aspects.

"Cold weather has been stymying the start of Europe’s summer injection campaign and is forecast to persist well into May," it added.

The benchmark Dec-21 EU carbon contract CFI2Zc1 rose to a new all-time high of 52.05 euros a tonne.

(Reporting by Nina Chestney)

