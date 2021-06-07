UK GAS-Prices rise on firmer coal, carbon and Norwegian maintenance

June 7 (Reuters) - British wholesale gas prices rose on Monday morning, supported by higher coal prices and upcoming maintenance in Norway, while carbon prices firmed as well.

The within-day contract TRGBNBPWKD was up 0.35 pence at 62.85 pence per therm by 1023 GMT.

The day-ahead contract TRGBNBPD1 was up 0.65 pence at 63.50 p/therm.

Gas for delivery in July TRGBNBPMN1 rose by 1.10 pence to 63.50 p/therm.

"I see that coal is supportive again and we have some maintenance from Norway," a trader said.

European API 2 coal for July was trading above $100 per tonne, he added.

The European API 2 coal contract for 2022 TRAPI2Yc1 was up $0.40 at $81.10/tonne.

However, there were no big news to support the bullish open today, the trader said.

Around 66 million cubic metres (mcm) per day of Norwegian capacity were unavailable due to maintenance on Monday, but a raft of maintenance over the coming week will see further reductions, Refinitiv analyst Wayne Bryan said in a morning report. NSEA/AM

The UK system was around 23 million cubic metres (mcm) over-supplied on Monday morning, with demand forecast at 144 mcm/day and supply at 167 mcm/day, National Grid data showed.

Peak wind generation is forecast at 3.1 gigawatts (GW) today and 2.9 GW on Tuesday, out of total metered capacity of almost 20 GW, Elexon data showed.

Gas demand for power generation was expected at 34 mcm/day for Tuesday, down from 43 mcm/day on Monday, according to Refinitiv data.

The Dutch July price at the TTF hub TRNLTTFMc2 was 0.48 euro higher at 26.33 euros per megawatt hour.

The benchmark Dec-21 EU carbon contract CFI2Zc1 was 0.79 euro higher at 50.76 euros a tonne, after trading of Ice Futures had been briefly suspended due to technical issues.

The UK Dec-21 carbon contract UKAFMc1 rose 0.10 pounds to 45.85 pounds per tonne.

(Reporting by Nora Buli; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Nora.Buli@thomsonreuters.com; (+47) 21 04 05 56; Reuters Messaging: nora.buli.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.