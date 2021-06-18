UK GAS-Prices rise as gas is re-routed to Europe

LONDON, June 18 (Reuters) - British wholesale gas prices rose on Friday morning as Norwegian gas was re-routed to continental Europe.

Gas for immediate delivery TRGBNBPWKD was up 1.80 pence at 71.00 pence per therm by 1004 GMT.

The weekend contract TRGBNBPWE was 1.40 pence higher at 70.75 p/therm.

Norwegian flows are re-routing to continental Europe as an outage at the Dunkirk terminal in France ends, which was driving prices higher, traders said.

Other drivers were more bearish, however.

The system was over-supplied by around 6 million cubic metres (mcm), with demand forecast at 123 mcm and supply at 129 mcm/day, National Grid data showed.

Forties Pipeline System maintenance is scheduled to end on Saturday which should result in increased domestic production, which could be bearish for prices, analysts at Refinitiv said.

Liquefied natural gas send-out at 47 mcm, up from 38 mcm on Thursday.

On the demand side, wind output has risen which should lower demand for gas from power plants.

Peak wind generation is forecast at 6.7 gigawatts (GW) on Friday and 5.8 GW the next day, out of total metered capacity of nearly 20 GW, Elexon data showed.

Average temperatures in Britain are forecast to drop by 3.6 degrees Celsius from yesterday and dip below the seasonal norm at the weekend.

The Q3 contract TRGBNBPQU1 was 0.34 higher at 70.79 p/therm.

The Dutch July contract at the TTF hub TRNLTTFMc1 was up by 0.64 euro to 28.83 euros per megawatt hour.

The benchmark Dec-21 EU carbon contract CFI2Zc1 rose by 0.51 euro to 51.52 euros a tonne.

The UK Dec-21 carbon contract UKAFMc1 was 0.35 pounds higher at 44.25 pounds a tonne.

(Reporting by Nina Chestney)

((nina.chestney@thomsonreuters.com; nina.chestney.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.