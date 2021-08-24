UK GAS-Prices rise amid NS2 uncertainty, low LNG supply

LONDON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - British and European gas prices rose on Tuesday morning amid continued uncertainty around the Nord Stream 2 (NS2) pipeline startup and low liquefied natural gas supply.

The UK September contract TRGBNBPD1 rose by 1.25 pence to 107.25 pence per therm by 0802 GMT.

At the Dutch TTF hub, the September price TRNLTTFMc1 was 1.50 euros higher at 44.10 euros per megawatt hour.

Continued uncertainty about the start of flows through the Nord Stream 2 pipeline is helping to buoy prices, traders said.

"Construction works on Nord Stream 2 pipeline might continue until September, measurably later than the initial expectation of the end of August, and any commercial flows may not be able to start until next year," said Xun Peng, gas analyst at Refinitiv.

A German regional court will decide on Wednesday whether European Union rules requiring the separation of energy production from transportation and trade must be applied to the pipeline.

Although this will not affect the completion of the project, if the court rules against the bundled ownership, Russia’s Gazprom could be forced to auction pipeline capacity, which could delay deliveries further, Peng added.

Also helping to support prices is weak liquefied natural gas supply and expectations of slightly higher wind output.

UK peak wind generation is forecast at 2.6 gigawatts (GW) on Tuesday and 4.3 GW on Wednesday, out of total metered capacity of around 20 GW, Elexon data showed.

Despite this, the UK system was over-supplied by around 15 million cubic metres (mcm), with demand forecast at 149 mcm and supply at 164 mcm/day, National Grid data showed.

The benchmark Dec-21 EU carbon contract CFI2Zc1 was up by 0.71 euros at 56.05 euros a tonne.

The benchmark Dec-21 British carbon contract UKAFMc1 was slow to trade.

(Reporting by Nina Chestney)

