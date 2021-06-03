UK GAS-Prices rise amid maintenance outages, spec buying

LONDON, June 3 (Reuters) - British wholesale gas prices rose on Thursday morning, even though the system was well-supplied, amid maintenance outages and speculative buying.

The day-ahead contract TRGBNBPD1 rose by 2.10 pence to 64.20 pence per therm by 0821 GMT.

The July contract TRGBNBPMN1 was up 1.65 pence at 64.00 p/therm.

A gas trader said speculative buying and maintenance at the Forties Pipeline System this month could driving prices higher, but the system was well-supplied and demand is low.

Demand is forecast to remain quite flat over the next few days as higher temperatures continue in Britain and Europe.

UK production remains impacted by maintenance at the Forties pipeline system and an outage at Barrow North has been extended.

The InterconnectorUK is also scheduled to be on maintenance until June 16. NSEA/AM

But liquefied natural gas cargoes on the way to Britain in the next five days should ensure solid send-out and help keep the system well-supplied if Norwegian flows through Langeled pipeline remain at current levels, Refinitiv gas analysts Wayne Bryan said. LNG/TKUK

The system was 6 million cubic metres (mcm) over-supplied with demand forecast at 148 mcm and supply at 154 mcm/day, National Grid data showed.

Peak wind generation is forecast to drop to 3.8 gigawatts (GW) on Friday from 6 GW today, Elexon data showed.

Lower wind output typically increases demand from gas plants.

The Dutch July price at the TTF hub TRNLTTFMc2 was 0.33 euro higher at 26.13 euros per megawatt hour.

The benchmark Dec-21 EU carbon contract CFI2Zc1 was 0.64 euro higher at 52.04 euros a tonne.

The UK equivalent carbon contract UKAFMc1 closed at 46.60 pounds per tonne last night.

(Reporting by Nina Chestney)

