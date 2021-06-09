UK GAS-Prices post fresh gains on Asian and carbon markets, maintenance

June 9 (Reuters) - British wholesale gas prices extended the previous day's rally on Wednesday morning, still supported by ongoing maintenance in Norway and bullish Asian gas and carbon markets.

The day-ahead contract TRGBNBPD1 was up 0.55 pence at 68.50 p/therm by 1034 GMT.

Gas for delivery in July TRGBNBPMN1 rose by 0.50 pence to 68.50 p/therm.

"I think the main drivers at the moment are the bullish situation in Asia with [Japan-Korea-Marker] JKM sharply rising, high CO2, oil and coal," a trader said.

The benchmark Asian spot gas price for imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) was last assessed at $11.70 per metric million British thermal unit (mmbtu), up from $10.98/mmbtu, the trader said.

The market was supported by continued restocking demand from end-users in northeast Asia, analysts at Refinitiv said in a note.

Higher prices in Asia impact deliveries of LNG to Europe, where storage levels are also low after a cold winter.

European API 2 coal for July TRAPI2Mc1 last closed at $103.35 per tonne.

The benchmark Dec-21 EU carbon contract CFI2Zc1 was 1.61 euro higher at 53.78 euros a tonne.

The UK Dec-21 carbon contract UKAFMc1 rose 0.90 pounds to 47.85 pounds per tonne.

Meanwhile, total Norwegian exports were nominated at 147 million cubic metres (mcm) per day on Wednesday, a 124 mcm decrease compared to the previous day as a raft of planned maintenances curb production, Refinitiv analyst Wayne Bryan said. NSEA/AM

Supplies to the UK system were around 7 mcm/day higher than demand on Wednesday morning, but over-supply has dwindled by 6 mcm compared to Tuesday, he added.

Peak wind generation is forecast at 6.5 gigawatts (GW) today and 10 GW on Thursday, out of total metered capacity of almost 20 GW, Elexon data showed.

The Dutch gas contract for July delivery at the TTF hub TRNLTTFMc2 was 0.71 euro higher at 28.36 euros per megawatt hour, an all-time high for a July contract.

(Reporting by Nora Buli; Editing by Toby Chopra)

