UK GAS-Prices mostly up amid lower Norwegian flows, cold weather

LONDON, May 20 (Reuters) - British wholesale gas prices were mostly higher on Thursday morning, correcting the previous day's falls, amid lower flows from Norway and colder-than-normal weather.

The within-day contract TRGBNBPWKD was 0.25 pence higher at 60.25 pence per therm by 0820 GMT.

The day-ahead contract TRGBNBPD1 was also up by 0.25 pence at 60.00 p/therm and the June TRGBNBPMK1 contract was up 1.90 pence at 59.60 p/therm.

Traders said prices were correcting after dropping on Wednesday afternoon.

Flows through the Langeled pipeline from Norway dropped yesterday afternoon to 46 million cubic metres (mcm) and are still at that level due to outages in Norway.

Colder-than-normal weather should also continue until the end of May in Britain and north-west Europe.

However, the system was around 16 million cubic metres (mcm) over-supplied, with demand forecast at 172 mcm and supply at 188 mcm/day, National Grid data showed.

Gas-for-power demand has dropped due to stronger wind output.

Peak wind generation is forecast at 13.1 gigawatts (GW) on Thursday and 13.4 GW on Friday, out of total metered capacity of around 20 GW, Elexon data showed.

The contract for working days next week TRGBNBPWDNW fell by 5.25 pence to 60.25 p/therm.

The June gas price at the Dutch TTF hub TRNLTTFMc1 was up 0.20 euro at 23.55 euros per megawatt hour.

The benchmark Dec-21 EU carbon contract CFI2Zc1 was 1.57 euro higher at 51.25 euros a tonne.

(Reporting by Nina Chestney)

((nina.chestney@thomsonreuters.com; nina.chestney.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.