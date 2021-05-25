UK GAS-Prices mostly rise on lower wind, firmer carbon

May 25 (Reuters) - British wholesale gas prices gained ground on Tuesday morning as a firmer carbon market, higher demand from power plants and competition with Asia for liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments lent support.

The day-ahead contract TRGBNBPD1 rose by 1.70 pence to 65 pence per therm by 0900 GMT.

The British June contract TRGBNBPMM1 gained 1.15 pence to 63.60 p/therm.

For the day-ahead, the outlook was bullish due to lower Langeled flows from tomorrow as maintenance at the pipeline's Germans entry point in Dornum ends and lower wind output lifts demand from the power sector, Refinitiv analysts said.

Gas-for-power demand for Wednesday was adjusted 8 million cubic metres (mcm) higher from previous forecasts to 56 mcm/day.

Peak wind generation is forecast at 8.1 gigawatts (GW) on Tuesday, falling to 4.2 GW on Wednesday, out of total metered capacity of nearly 20 GW, Elexon data showed.

A firmer outlook for carbon also supported gas prices, Refinitiv said, while another analyst also highlighted competition with Asia for liquefied natural gas as another bullish factor.

A scheduled auction for gas deliveries into Ukraine from Russia later today will also be closely watched, although Refinitiv did not expect any volumes to be booked.

The within-day contract TRGBNBPWKD was flat at 64.50 p/therm.

An over-supplied system and increased flows from Norway via the Langeled pipeline today weighed on the within-day contract, said analysts at Refinitiv.

Flows through the Langeled increased by 7 mcm to 70 mcm/day.

The British system was 13 mcm over-supplied, with demand forecast at 177 mcm and supply at 190 mcm/day, National Grid data showed.

The June gas price at the Dutch TTF hub TRNLTTFMc1 was 0.86 euro higher at 25.50 euros per megawatt hour.

The benchmark Dec-21 EU carbon contract CFI2Zc1 was 0.81 euro higher at 53.58 euros a tonne.

The UK market equivalent UKAFMc1 had yet to trade.

(Reporting by Nora Buli in OSLO; editing by Nina Chestney)

