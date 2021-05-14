UK GAS-Prices mostly rise on expected cool weather and low stocks

LONDON, May 14 (Reuters) - British and Dutch gas prices mostly rose on Friday morning as forecasts for cooler than normal temperatures for May combined with low European gas stocks to lift most contracts.

The British day-ahead contract TRGBNBPD1 was up 0.5 pence at 69 p/therm by 0917 GMT.

The British weekend contract TRGBNBPWE was up 4.75 pence at 69.75 p/therm.

“(Temperature) forecasts are colder for the remainder of May and most of June compared to the previous long-term forecast,” analysts at Refinitiv said in a daily research note.

Analysts at Bank of America (BoA) said low storage levels were also likely to continue to buoy European gas prices.

"Tightening fundamentals in Europe combined with a cold Asian winter that sent Pacific LNG prices to record heights at the start of the year has translated to a European gas shortage this summer," BoA analysts said in a research note.

"The European storage surplus triggered by COVID-19 peaked near 30 Bcm (billion cubic metres) vs the 5yr average last spring and now stands in a 13 Bcm deficit," the BoA analysts said.

The day-ahead gas price at the Dutch TTF hub TRNLTTFD1 was up by 0.50 euros at 26.90 euros per megawatt hour (MWh).

The June Dutch gas contractTRNLTTFMc1 was up 0.66 euros at 26.83 euros/MWh.

Gas prices have also recently been strong on the back of record high EU carbon prices.

The benchmark Dec-21 EU carbon contract CFI2Zc1 was up 1.27 euros at 55.76 euros a tonne, having hit a record high of 55.88 euros/tonne earlier on Friday.

(Reporting by Susanna Twidale Editing by David Goodman )

