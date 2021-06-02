UK GAS-Prices mixed on lower wind, weaker carbon and warm weather

June 2 (Reuters) - British wholesale gas prices were mixed on Wednesday morning, with the day-ahead rising on lower wind forecasts but other contracts weakening as warm weather curbed demand and carbon prices fell.

The day-ahead contract TRGBNBPD1 rose by 0.30 pence to 63.75 pence per therm by 0834 GMT.

The September contract TRGBNBPMU1 was down 0.90 pence at 63.10 p/therm, and the Q3 gas TRGBNBPQU1 was 0.75 pence lower at 62.75 p/therm.

UK gas for power demand is forecast to adjust 8 mcm/d up for the day-ahead due to weaker wind power generation, Refinitiv analysts said.

Peak wind generation is forecast at 7.9 gigawatts (GW) on Wednesday and 6.3 GW on Thursday, out of total metered capacity of around 20 GW, Elexon data showed.

The UK system was around 16 million cubic metres (mcm) over-supplied, with demand forecast at 139 mcm and supply at 154 mcm/day, National Grid data showed.

Local distribution zone (LDZ) demand remained low due to the warm weather, at 75 million cubic metres (mcm), Refinitiv said.

The milder weather allowed for more injection into depleted storage, providing some relief to prices further out on the curve, a trader said.

The Dutch day-ahead gas contract TRNLTTFD1 was down by 0.28 euro at 25.85 euros per megawatt hour (MWh), and the July contract TRNLTTFMc2 was 0.05 euro lower at 25.75 euros per megawatt hour.

The carbon market and Wednesday's UK auction should also continue to impact gas markets, analysts said.

"The UK auction today might add bearish pressure, serving as a reminder of the expected unwinding of UK companies EUA hedging," Refinitiv analyst Anders Nordeng said.

The benchmark Dec-21 EU carbon contract CFI2Zc1 was down by 0.86 euro at 51.55 euros a tonne.

The equivalent Dec-21 British carbon contract UKAFMc1 was down 0.65 pounds at 47.50 pounds per tonne.

(Reporting by Nora Buli; editing by Barbara Lewis)

