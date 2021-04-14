UK GAS-Prices mixed on low wind power, strong LNG supply

LONDON, April 14 (Reuters) - British wholesale gas prices were mixed on Wednesday morning with low wind power forecasts lifting the within-day contract and expectations of strong supplies of liquefied natural gas (LNG) sending the day-ahead contract lower.

The within-day contract TRGBNBPWKD was up 0.35 pence at 56.00 p/therm by 0855 GMT.

The day-ahead contract TRGBNBPD1 was down 0.40 p at 55.50 p/therm.

Traders said strong gas demand from power stations amid weaker output from wind farms buoyed the within-day contract but expectations of strong supplies of LNG were weighing on other contracts.

Peak wind power generation is forecast at 1.9 gigawatts (GW) on Wednesday and 2.7 GW for Thursday, Elexon data showed.

Twelve LNG tankers are currently scheduled to arrive in Britain before the end of April, with the Marvel Pelican on Wednesday declaring Britain’s Isle of Grain as its destination.

Analysts at Refinitiv said they had a sideways outlook for prices.

"Robust gas for power demand coupled with potential further curbed gas via SEGAL might support price today," the Refinitiv analysts said in a daily research note.

The North Sea SEGAL pipeline is expected to begin a planned outage on Thursday.

"However, solid LNG sendout and flurry arrivals might bring bearish risk," the analysts said.

Britain’s gas system was almost balanced with demand forecast at 277.5 million cubic metres (mcm) and flows at 275.5 mcm/day, National Grid data showed.

The May TRGBNBPMK1 contract was down 0.65 p at 49.10 p/therm.

The day-ahead gas price at the Dutch TTF hub TRNLTTFD1 was down 0.14 euro at 20.28 euros per megawatt hour.

The benchmark Dec-21 EU carbon contract CFI2Zc1 was up 0.17 euro at 44.02 euros per tonne.

(Reporting By Susanna Twidale; editing by Carmel Crimmins)

