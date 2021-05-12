UK GAS-Prices firm on stronger carbon, LNG, cooler weather

May 12 (Reuters) - British wholesale gas prices rose on Wednesday morning, lifted by record-high carbon prices, higher liquefied natural gas prices and cooler temperatures.

The day-ahead contract TRGBNBPD1 was up 0.25 pence at 67 p/therm by 0846 GMT.

The June contract TRGBNBPMM1 was 0.40 pence up at 65.90 p/therm, its highest level since mid-January.

The June gas price at the Dutch TTF hub TRNLTTFMc1 inched up by 0.05 euro to 26.15 euros per megawatt hour. It closed at its highest level since November 2018 on Tuesday.

"High demand for storage injection, as well as a rallying carbon market, are the main reasons behind the upside, and high prices in Asia currently makes Europe unattractive for LNG producers," analysts at Energi Danmark said in a note.

The benchmark Dec-21 EU carbon contract CFI2Zc1 was 0.94 euro higher at 53.98 euros per tonne.

Carbon prices have risen on the back of stricter EU climate goals and below-average temperatures, and prices could reach 55 euros per tonne soon, Energi Danmark's analysts said.

Meanwhile, temperatures in Europe are expected to remain around or below normal until the end of next week, said Refinitiv meteorologist Georg Mueller.

Cooler weather has increased demand for heating and delays the refilling of gas storage for the coming winter.

On the supply side, an outage at Australia’s North West Shelf LNG export plant could impact UK LNG arrivals over the coming month with prices having to increase to remain competitive with Asian buyers, said Refinitiv analyst Wayne Bryan.

Restrictions to pipeline supplies due to maintenance added further upside risk, while the curve contracts should also impact the day-ahead price, he added.

The UK system was over-supplied by around 12 million cubic metres (mcm), with demand forecast at 188 mcm and supply at 200 mcm/day, National Grid data showed.

(Reporting by Nora Buli in Oslo; editing by Nina Chestney)

