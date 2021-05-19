UK GAS-Prices fall on weaker demand from power plants

Contributor
Susanna Twidale Reuters
Published

British wholesale gas prices fell on Wednesday morning as forecasts of strong output from the country’s wind farms curbed demand for gas from power stations.

LONDON, May 19 (Reuters) - British wholesale gas prices fell on Wednesday morning as forecasts of strong output from the country’s wind farms curbed demand for gas from power stations.

The within-day contract TRGBNBPWKD was down 1.50 pence at 63.50 p/therm by 0902 GMT.

The day-ahead contract TRGBNBPD1 was down 2.25 p at 62.25 p/therm.

Analysts at Refinitiv forecast gas demand for power at 58 million cubic metres (mcm) on Wednesday, falling to 37 mcm on Thursday.

The Thursday forecast was 22 mcm lower than previously expected.

Peak wind power generation is forecast at 1.9 gigawatts (GW) on Wednesday, rising to 12.5 GW on Thursday, Elexon data showed.

“Wind power production is expected to ramp up sharply over the upcoming days and then drop below normal from the last week of May until the end of June,” analysts at Refinitiv said in a daily research note.

Britain’s gas system was almost balanced with demand forecast at 201.5 mcm and flows at 203.8 mcm/day, National Grid data showed.

The June TRGBNBPMK1 contract was down 2.45 p at 61.40 p/therm.

The day-ahead gas price at the Dutch TTF hub TRNLTTFD1 was down 1.30 euro at 24.35 per megawatt hour.

The benchmark Dec-21 EU carbon contract CFI2Zc1 was down 0.72 euro at 52.38 euros per tonne.

First trading also began in Britain’s carbon market with the Dec-21 contract UKAFMZ1 at 48.50 pounds per tonne.

(Reporting By Susanna Twidale; editing by Nina Chestney)

((susanna.twidale@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 5424753;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More