UK GAS-Prices fall on weaker demand from power plants

LONDON, May 19 (Reuters) - British wholesale gas prices fell on Wednesday morning as forecasts of strong output from the country’s wind farms curbed demand for gas from power stations.

The within-day contract TRGBNBPWKD was down 1.50 pence at 63.50 p/therm by 0902 GMT.

The day-ahead contract TRGBNBPD1 was down 2.25 p at 62.25 p/therm.

Analysts at Refinitiv forecast gas demand for power at 58 million cubic metres (mcm) on Wednesday, falling to 37 mcm on Thursday.

The Thursday forecast was 22 mcm lower than previously expected.

Peak wind power generation is forecast at 1.9 gigawatts (GW) on Wednesday, rising to 12.5 GW on Thursday, Elexon data showed.

“Wind power production is expected to ramp up sharply over the upcoming days and then drop below normal from the last week of May until the end of June,” analysts at Refinitiv said in a daily research note.

Britain’s gas system was almost balanced with demand forecast at 201.5 mcm and flows at 203.8 mcm/day, National Grid data showed.

The June TRGBNBPMK1 contract was down 2.45 p at 61.40 p/therm.

The day-ahead gas price at the Dutch TTF hub TRNLTTFD1 was down 1.30 euro at 24.35 per megawatt hour.

The benchmark Dec-21 EU carbon contract CFI2Zc1 was down 0.72 euro at 52.38 euros per tonne.

First trading also began in Britain’s carbon market with the Dec-21 contract UKAFMZ1 at 48.50 pounds per tonne.

(Reporting By Susanna Twidale; editing by Nina Chestney)

((susanna.twidale@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 5424753;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.