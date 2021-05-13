UK GAS-Prices fall on weaker carbon, balanced supply outlook

LONDON, May 13 (Reuters) - British wholesale gas prices fell on Thursday morning as European Union carbon prices retreated from record levels and on a balanced system.

The within-day contract TRGBNBPWKD was down 1.75 pence at 66.00 p/therm by 0918 GMT.

The day-ahead contract TRGBNBPD1 was down 1.25 p at 66.25 p/therm.

Gas prices had risen on Wednesday, partly due to gains in EU carbon prices, which had retreated on Thursday morning.

“(The) overheated market situation might lead to some correction today,” analysts at Refinitiv said in a daily research note.

The benchmark EU carbon contract CFI2Zc1 surged to a record high of 55.47 euros on Tuesday evening, but traded around 3% lower on Wednesday morning.

Data published by the European Commission late on Wednesday showed the surplus of permits in the EU carbon market grew in 2020 as a result of lower emissions relating to the covid pandemic.

Britain’s gas system was almost balanced on Thursday morning with demand at 197.5 million cubic metres (mcm) and flows forecast at 199.2 mcm/day, National Grid data showed.

The June TRGBNBPMM1 gas contract was down 1.35 p at 64.65 p/therm.

The day-ahead gas price at the Dutch TTF hub TRNLTTFD1 was down 0.55 euro at 25.55 euros per megawatt hour.

(Reporting By Susanna Twidale; editing by Nina Chestney)

