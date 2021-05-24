UK GAS-Prices fall on warmer weather, higher Langeled flows

LONDON, May 24 (Reuters) - British wholesale gas prices fell on Monday morning as warmer weather was forecast for the rest of the month and as Langeled flows ramped up.

The within-day contract TRGBNBPWKD edged down by 0.25 pence to 65.75 pence per therm by 0857 GMT.

The day-ahead contract TRGBNBPD1 fell by 3.50 pence to 63.50 p/therm.

Average temperatures are expected to be warmer for the rest of the month than previously, which lowers heating demand.

The system was balanced, with both supply and demand forecast at nearly 196 million cubic metres (mcm).

Flows through the Langeled pipeline from Norway increased by 27 mcm to 65 mcm, but UK domestic production was down by 30 mcm at 54 mcm due to outages.

Wind power production is expected to drop below normal over the next couple of days, Refinitiv gas analysts said, which could lower demand for gas from power plants.

Peak wind generation is forecast at 9 gigawatts (GW) on Monday, falling to 6.8 GW on Tuesday, out of total metered capacity of nearly 20 GW, Elexon data showed.

The June gas price at the Dutch TTF hub TRNLTTFMc1 edged down by 0.05 euro to 24.85 euros per megawatt hour.

The benchmark Dec-21 EU carbon contract CFI2Zc1 was 0.79 euro higher at 52.54 euros a tonne and its UK market equivalent UKAFMc1 was up 0.61 pounds at 50.50 pounds a tonne.

(Reporting by Nina Chestney)

