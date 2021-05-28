UK GAS-Prices fall as warm weather saps demand, carbon falls

May 28 (Reuters) - British wholesale gas prices continued to fall on Friday morning as warmer weather and stronger wind lowered demand, while lower carbon prices weighed as well.

The day-ahead contract TRGBNBPD1 fell by 4.10 pence to 61.00 pence per therm by 0842 GMT.

The weekend contract TRGBNBPWE contract was down 5.90 pence at 61.10 p/therm.

The June TRGBNBPMM1 contract was 0.65 pence lower at 61.75 p/therm and the July TRGBNBPMN1 contract was down 3.50 pence at 60.50 p/therm.

The drivers were forecasts for warmer weather and more wind next week, which would lower demand, analysts said.

Britain should see strong injections into storage next week despite lower domestic production and maintenance of the Forties Pipeline, analysts at Refinitiv said.

Local distribution zone demand in Britain will drop to 76 million cubic metres (mcm) per day next week, compared to 130 mcm/day seen earlier this week, Refinitiv's analysts said.

Gas-for-power demand could fall to 40 mcm/day next week from 55 mcm/day at present, amid stronger wind power generation, they added.

Send-out of liquefied natural gas could also remain strong in the coming days, with four cargoes are expected to arrive to the UK in the next five days.

Carbon price moves may also provide some impact today, Refinitiv said.

The Dutch gas contract for June TRNLTTFMc1 was down 0.24 euro at 24.80 euros per megawatt hour, while the July contract TRNLTTFMc2 fell by 1.10 euros to 24.65 euros per megawatt hour.

The benchmark Dec-21 EU carbon contract CFI2Zc1 was down 0.68 euro at 51.16 euros a tonne.

The equivalent Dec-21 British carbon contract UKAFMc1 was 0.75 pound lower at 48.75 pounds a tonne.

(Reporting by Nora Buli in Oslo; editing by Nina Chestney)

